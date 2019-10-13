Kid reacts to Hulk’s transformation, video impresses Mark Ruffalo. Twitter loves it too

it-s-viral

A Video of an adorable moment involving a kid and Marvel superhero Hulk is winning hearts of people on the Internet. The video details the kid’s reaction while watching the transformation of Dr Bruce Banner into his monstrous alter ego Hulk.

Tweeted by Paddy Raff on October 9, the video shows the kid’s reaction when one of the superheroes goes a bit out of control. What makes the video adorable is her shocked and appalled reaction to the scene clubbed with disapproving nodding of her fingers.

My 2 yr old daughter’s reaction to seeing the Hulk go bananas for the first time 😂 pic.twitter.com/0lK0PbGWXi — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) October 9, 2019

Since being shared, the video has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, it has gathered over 8.3 million views - and still counting. Additionally, it has also amassed about 4 lakh likes and close to 75,000 views.

The heartening video also managed to capture the attention of Mark Ruffalo – the actor who played the character of Hulk in The Avengers Movie series. He retweeted the video with a sweet caption.

The secret way of stopping Dr. Banner from turning into the Hulk 🤫💚 https://t.co/4ZuYG5nEgs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 11, 2019

Louis Jude Ferrigno who played this character in the TV series The Incredible Hulk was left impressed too. Besides retweeting, he also commented on the clip.

Very FUNNY! — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) October 10, 2019

Expectedly, tweeple couldn’t stop talking about the video and they dropped all sorts of comments. A few also shared reactions of others kids on similar Hulk transformation videos.

What a good girl! When my 3yo sees hulk smash he's like pic.twitter.com/L7sBp7s7eT — Nicole Kennedy (@the_nikki_g) October 10, 2019

this child being INCREDIBLY SHOCKED and simultaneously still putting food in her mouth is the biggest mood — witch litza 🍃🌪🍂 (@litzabronwyn) October 10, 2019

My Grandson has the same reaction 😂😂😂😂 #hulksmash pic.twitter.com/iBX3bAAPV6 — Jessica koumas (@JessicaKoumas) October 11, 2019

The cheese puff falling out of her mouth at the end makes this so relatable. — Jennifer A Piano Plays In An Empty Room de Guzman (@Jennifer_deG) October 10, 2019

This kid should be starring with The Hulk in the next Marvel spin-off titled:



No, Hulk, No. — Marc Panzer (@Panz21) October 10, 2019

How did you react when after seeing Hulk’s transformation for the first time?

