e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Kid reacts to Hulk’s transformation, video impresses Mark Ruffalo. Twitter loves it too

The video details the kid’s reaction while watching the transformation of Dr Bruce Banner into his monstrous alter ego Hulk.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 13, 2019 13:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Till now, it has gathered over 8.3 million views - and still counting.
Till now, it has gathered over 8.3 million views - and still counting. (Twitter/Paddy Raff)
         

A Video of an adorable moment involving a kid and Marvel superhero Hulk is winning hearts of people on the Internet. The video details the kid’s reaction while watching the transformation of Dr Bruce Banner into his monstrous alter ego Hulk.

Tweeted by Paddy Raff on October 9, the video shows the kid’s reaction when one of the superheroes goes a bit out of control. What makes the video adorable is her shocked and appalled reaction to the scene clubbed with disapproving nodding of her fingers.

Since being shared, the video has gone all kinds of viral. Till now, it has gathered over 8.3 million views - and still counting. Additionally, it has also amassed about 4 lakh likes and close to 75,000 views.

The heartening video also managed to capture the attention of Mark Ruffalo – the actor who played the character of Hulk in The Avengers Movie series. He retweeted the video with a sweet caption.

Louis Jude Ferrigno who played this character in the TV series The Incredible Hulk was left impressed too. Besides retweeting, he also commented on the clip.

Expectedly, tweeple couldn’t stop talking about the video and they dropped all sorts of comments. A few also shared reactions of others kids on similar Hulk transformation videos.

How did you react when after seeing Hulk’s transformation for the first time?

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 11:47 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
Delhi’s air quality dips as crop burning continues in Punjab, Haryana
Delhi’s air quality dips as crop burning continues in Punjab, Haryana
1 killed, 5 injured in fire at South Mumbai building, rescue ops underway
1 killed, 5 injured in fire at South Mumbai building, rescue ops underway
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
PM’s niece followed for 15 mins before snatching; 100 officers on case
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
3 murders, one suicide and a TikTok villain
‘3 films made 120 Crore in a day; economy is sound’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
‘3 films made 120 Crore in a day; economy is sound’: Ravi Shankar Prasad
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News