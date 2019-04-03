John Abraham was called Slumdog Millionaire, the actor said ‘I can buy you out’

Bollywood John Abraham, who has done a string of patriotic films, was once called Slumdog Millionaire and the actor gave a fitting reply, he has revealed in a recent interview. The 46-year-old model-turned-actor is coming off the success of Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate and will be seen in the espionage drama, Romeo Akbar Walter, this Friday.

Speaking to Zoom TV in an interview, John said, “I remember someone asked me once... He saw my passport, and he said, Slumdog Millionaire. I said, No, millionaire. Not for any other reason, but because I can buy you out and my country can buy you out today. We rule, Indians rule.”

John stars alongside Mouni Roy and Jackie Shroff in Romeo Akbar Walter that is said to be based on the true story of a spy; the film is directed by Robbie Grewal. Set in 1971, the film tells the story of a spy who is under cover in Pakistan as tensions between India and its neighbour escalate.

John had said about the upcoming film, “One needs to be very responsible when you are making a film which is predominantly factual, is on the country and involves the armed forces. And one has to research well. In the case of RAW, my director’s father worked in the military intelligence for four years. So the research and sources we got to go to, to back our information up, is validated. I am sure no one can turn around in our film and say, ‘this didn’t happen’.”

After RAW, John will begin work on a bike racing film and has started practising for his role. “A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then,” John had said while announcing the film.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019