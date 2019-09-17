John Cena shares a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput, fans ask ‘Bhai aap chahte kya ho’

bollywood

Sep 17, 2019

Wrestler and actor John Cena has once again reached out to his Indian fans via Instagram, where he posted a ‘random’ image of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Cena has often posted pictures of Indian celebrities.

He doesn’t usually add captions to his posts, but his Instagram bio informs everyone, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

The SSR post attracted several comments by Indian fans. “Zindagi me itna successful banna hai ki John Cena apni post dalde..!! (I want to be so successful in life that John Cena posts a picture of me),” read the top comment. “Stone Cold Sushant Singh Rajput!!” wrote another, who was perhaps making a reference to an earlier post by Cena, in which he’d photoshopped Shilpa Shetty and the wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin. Shilpa reposted it on Instagram with the caption, “This is hilarious... I certainly ‘Didn’t SEE’ this coming’ @johncena.”

Previously, Cena has also posted pictures of singer Daler Mehndi and comedian Kapil Sharma, and actor Ranveer Singh as his Gully Boy character Murad. He also shared an illustration to mark India’s Independence Day on August 15.

He has in the past also shared quotes by Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter. The latest came in July, 2018 when he quoted SRK as saying, “Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous.” Shah Rukh responded to Cena and wrote, “Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It’s important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero.”

“I cannot tell you how fortunate I am to have so many Indian fans. Every day, I go on to my social media accounts, and I see so many fans from India wanting to talk to me,” Cena, who visited India in 2005 as part of the WWE, had told Hindustan Times.

Cena has successfully transitioned into a career in Hollywood. After appearing in the Transformers spin-off film Bumblebee, he will next appear in Fast & Furious 9, and was recently announced as being a part of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad follow-up.

