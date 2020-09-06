Jugal Hansraj: Being out of sight, out of mind is a fear but I hope people who want to work with me will reach out

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:15 IST

It has been a while since Jugal Hansraj shifted base to the US where he lives with his wife and son, and his last big screen appearance was in 2016 with Kahaani 2. While the actor misses being in front of the camera, he says he is not too desperate.

“That doesn’t bother me. I’ve really enjoyed doing my work but there are a lot of (other) important things in life. I mean yes, being out of sight, out of mind is a fear a bit but I hope people who want to work with me will reach out. People who want to remember you will do so anyway,” he shares.

Citing the example of director Sujoy Ghosh, who called him for Kahaani 2, the actor says, “Before Kahaani, my last films was almost 9 years ago. But he did offer me a film, didn’t he? He had even offered me Jhankaar Beats (2003) but I could not take it up then as I was doing another film. So,it shows that if somebody has to think of you they will think of you anyway.”

An acting comeback may not be on the cards as yet, but Hansraj, who has also helmed two films – Roadside Romeo (2008) and Pyaar Impossible (2010), is at present looking at the prospect of developing web content in India.

“I generally travel back and forth. I’m in Mumbai every three months but because of the pandemic I haven’t visited the city since March. I’m creatively current developing a series for an OTT player along with producers and directors, working with a writer to creatively oversee and develop the project,” he adds.

Hansraj, who has dabbled with film as well as TV, is very optimistic about the OTT platforms as he feels the scope for an actor as well as a creator is much more .

“It is wonderful. On TV everything is rushed and about shooting about 10-12 scenes a day to submit to the channel. In films, the commercial aspect is so strong and there are so many factors involved. On an OTT platform there is more importance given to content, the casting is very interesting nowadays. You won’t get to see actors getting such roles in films. Shefali Shah is such a fabulous actor but she would never have got a role in a film like she got with Delhi Crime on an OTT,” he says.