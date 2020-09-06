e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Jugal Hansraj: Being out of sight, out of mind is a fear but I hope people who want to work with me will reach out

Jugal Hansraj: Being out of sight, out of mind is a fear but I hope people who want to work with me will reach out

An acting comeback may not be on the cards as yet, but the actor Jugal Hansraj, is at present looking at the prospect of developing web content in India.

bollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:15 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Jugal Hansraj lives in the US with his wife and son.
Actor Jugal Hansraj lives in the US with his wife and son.
         

It has been a while since Jugal Hansraj shifted base to the US where he lives with his wife and son, and his last big screen appearance was in 2016 with Kahaani 2. While the actor misses being in front of the camera, he says he is not too desperate.

“That doesn’t bother me. I’ve really enjoyed doing my work but there are a lot of (other) important things in life. I mean yes, being out of sight, out of mind is a fear a bit but I hope people who want to work with me will reach out. People who want to remember you will do so anyway,” he shares.

Citing the example of director Sujoy Ghosh, who called him for Kahaani 2, the actor says, “Before Kahaani, my last films was almost 9 years ago. But he did offer me a film, didn’t he? He had even offered me Jhankaar Beats (2003) but I could not take it up then as I was doing another film. So,it shows that if somebody has to think of you they will think of you anyway.” 

View this post on Instagram

waiting for 2021 like...

A post shared by Jugal Hansraj (@thejugalhansraj) on

An acting comeback may not be on the cards as yet, but Hansraj, who has also helmed two films – Roadside Romeo (2008) and Pyaar Impossible (2010), is at present looking at the prospect of developing web content in India.

“I generally travel back and forth. I’m in Mumbai every three months but because of the pandemic I haven’t visited the city since March. I’m creatively current developing a series for an OTT player along with producers and directors, working with a writer to creatively oversee and develop the project,” he adds.

Hansraj, who has dabbled with film as well as TV, is very optimistic about the OTT platforms as he feels the scope for an actor as well as a creator is much more .

“It is wonderful. On TV everything is rushed and about shooting about 10-12 scenes a day to submit to the channel. In films, the commercial aspect is so strong and there are so many factors involved. On an OTT platform there is more importance given to content, the casting is very interesting nowadays. You won’t get to see actors getting such roles in films. Shefali Shah is such a fabulous actor but she would never have got a role in a film like she got with Delhi Crime on an OTT,” he says.

top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In