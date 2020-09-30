e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Juhi Chawla says her kids are embarrassed to see her films, son finds her romancing on screen ‘strange’

Juhi Chawla says her kids are embarrassed to see her films, son finds her romancing on screen ‘strange’

Juhi Chawla said that her children, Jahnavi and Arjun, are not too keen on watching her films, especially her earlier work. She added that her son once told her that he would not watch her romancing on screen as he found it ‘strange’.

bollywood Updated: Sep 30, 2020 08:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Juhi Chawla said that her children are embarrassed to watch her films.
Juhi Chawla said that her children are embarrassed to watch her films.
         

Juhi Chawla has played a range of roles over the years, from a battered wife (Daraar) to an up-and-coming model who wants to live big (Yes Boss). Many of her earlier films were popular with kids, but her own children, Jahnavi and Arjun, are ‘very embarrassed’ to watch much of her work.

In an interview, Juhi said that she tried showing Jahnavi and Arjun a few of her films, but they were not too keen on watching them. She added that her son once told her that he would not watch any romantic film of hers as he found it ‘strange’.

“Actually, they are very embarrassed to see my films, especially the earlier ones. In fact, my husband (Jay Mehta) told them to watch Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke saying that it’s quite a cute film. Then, Arjun asked me, ‘Mom is there romance in that film?’ and I was like, ‘yes, it is a romantic comedy.’ To this he replied, ‘I don’t want to see your films that feature romance. It gets very strange. So, I am not going to watch any of your films.’ And that’s it! They don’t want to watch any of my films,” the actor told The Times of India. She added that her only performances they appreciated were in Main Krishna Hoon and Chalk n Duster.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares hate messages, says she was called ‘kaali chudail’: End colourism

Juhi made her acting debut with Sultanat in 1986 but shot to fame two years later, after the release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. She has starred in a number of films, including Bol Radha Bol, Ishq, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and My Brother Nikhil. Her most recent Bollywood release was Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, alongside Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen next in Sharmaji Namkeen.

