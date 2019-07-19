Kabir Singh box office collection: Shahid Kapoor film earns Rs 266 cr, here are 10 records it has broken

Shahid Kapoor’s latest Kabir SIngh may have been mired in controversy regarding its misogynistic content but the film is certainly attracting all the footfall it could, even as it completes a month since the release. The film has now earned Rs 266.62 in domestic market, having earlier eclipsed this year’s highest grossers such as Salman Khan’s Bharat and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri The Surgical Strike.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#KabirSingh biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr Week 3: ₹ 36.40 cr Week 4: ₹ 16.66 cr Total: ₹ 266.26 cr India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

As per Boxofficeindia report, Vicky’s Uri The Surgical Strike collected Rs 245 crore and Salman’s Bharat earned Rs 210 crore.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Kabir Singh is an official remake of his 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy that featured Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey. Sandeep also directed the original where a brilliant but flawed medical student goes into an abyss of drugs and alcohol after his affair turns sour.

Here are ten records Kabir Singh broke since its release last month:

1. Biggest solo hit of Shahid’s career

Though the biggest hit of Shahid’s career remains Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, (Rs 585 crore worldwide), Kabir Singh is his biggest solo hit. The box office success of Padmaavat was mainly credited to lead actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

2. Biggest opener for Shahid Kapoor

With Rs 20.21 crore, Kabir Singh recorded the biggest opening for a Shahid Kapoor film

3. Biggest weekend grosser for Shahid Kapoor

Kabir Singh collected Rs 70.83 crore in its first weekend.



4. Third biggest weekend opener of the year

The film collected Rs 70.83 crore in its opening weekend. Avengers: Endgame was the winner by a big margin; Salman Khan’s Bharat stood in the second position.

5. Highest Hindi grosser of 2019

The film has toppled Salman’s Bharat (Rs 210 crore) and Vicky’s Uri (Rs 245 crore) in overall domestic collection.

6. Second fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 100 crore mark in 2019

Kabir Singh crossed Rs 100cr in five days while Salman’s Bharat took four days to enter the Rs 100cr club.

7. Fastest Hindi movie to cross Rs 200 crore mark in 2019

Kabir Singh took 13 days to cross Rs 200 crore at the box office, while Bharat took 14 days and Uri: The Surgical Strike did it in 28 days.

8. Biggest Sunday collections of 2019 for Hindi movie

After becoming the top opener for Shahid and top non-holiday opening film of 2019, with Rs 20 crore, the movie broke the record for the biggest Sunday numbers of the year. Toppling Bharat by Rs 2 crore, Kabir Singh made close to Rs 28 crore

9. Ninth top Bollywood grosser

A Livemint report said Kabir Singh is the ninth all time top Bollywood grosser.

10. Biggest Indian film in Australia this year

Kabir Singh became the highest grossing Indian film in Australia, surpassing Gully Boy, Uri, Bharat, and even south Indian hits Petta, and Maharshi.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 14:46 IST