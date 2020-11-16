e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu cling to each other in stunning new underwater pics from snorkelling session in Maldives

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu cling to each other in stunning new underwater pics from snorkelling session in Maldives

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu clung to each other during a snorkelling session on their Maldives honeymoon. Check out the stunning new pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 12:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot earlier this month.
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot earlier this month.
         

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is honeymooning with husband Gautam Kitchlu in the Maldives, has shared new pictures on social media. Kajal has kept her fans updated with her adventures in the popular tourist destination.

The latest batch -- three posts in total, comprising six new pictures -- shows Kajal and Gautam at a snorkelling session. The pictures show the couple underwater, swimming together holding hands. Kajal captioned her first post, “‘The universe is an ocean upon which we are the waves. While some decide to surf, others venture to dive.’ – Charbel Tadros.”

The pictures show the actor and her businessman husband reaching out towards each other. While Kajal appears to be wearing a black swimsuit, Gautam is wearing blue trunks.

 
 
 

Kajal captioned her second post, “Be alone with the sea for it is there you will find answers to questions you didn’t realize exist!” Her final post was captioned, “I love the ocean. I’ve always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it.”

Previously, Kajal had shared several pictures of an underwater hotel room, a luxurious day out on the beach, and even a photshoot by the sea.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are in the lap of luxury, share pics of their underwater room from Maldives honeymoon

After tying the knot earlier this month at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, Kajal shared photos of their passports ahead of their Maldives honeymoon. The custom-made covers were marked ‘Gautam Kitchlu’ and ‘Kajal Kitchlu’. While the actor has not changed her name on social media, she has said that she is getting used to being called ‘Mrs Kitchlu’.

