Kajal Aggarwal to be immortalised as wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore, see pic

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 17:09 IST

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who has been part of several south Indian films over the years, on Tuesday announced that she’s honoured to have her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore. Sharing the news on Twitter, Kajal wrote an emotional post.

“I remember going to Madame Tussauds as a child and being so fascinated with all the figures that I’ve always admired and been in love with. Overwhelmed to be amongst them. This feels like a fabulous culmination so far and a great way to start the new decade on a good note,” she wrote.

“The insane hours of hard work and personal sacrifices, all feel worth it. Forever thankful to all of you,” she further added. Kajal’s wax statue will be unveiled on February 5, 2020. She will be present to introduce her wax figure to the world.

On the career front, Kajal is currently shooting for Hindi film Mumbai Saga opposite John Abraham. She was recently signed for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2; however, recent reports suggest that she’s no longer part of the project.

On signing Indian 2, Kajal had said: “I’m really thrilled to be part of the project. I’m quite excited about my role and the skills I will get to learn on the job. I see signing Indian 2 as a step up in my career.”Kajal is rumoured to have been replaced by Rakul Preet Singh in Indian 2, which is being directed by Shankar. The film also stars Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

Kajal also has Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen awaiting release. Titled Paris Paris, the film has been directed by actor-filmmaker Ramesh Aravind. Kajal also has a Hollywood project in the pipeline. An Indo-American collaborative production, the film will star Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu in the lead.

