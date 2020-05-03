Kajol reveals what she likes best about Shah Rukh Khan, names her favourite character

bollywood

Updated: May 03, 2020 18:41 IST

Actor Kajol, had an ask me anything with her followers on Twitter, answering questions about her films, frequent co-star Shah Rukh Khan and husband Ajay Devgn.

Kajol, who has done some of her best films with Shah Rukh Khan, has said she likes the amazing energy of the actor who is also known as the king of romance. Kajol and Shah Rukh have been among the most memorable cinematic couples in the Hindi film industry.

Kajol conducted a Twitter Ask Me Anything session on Sunday afternoon. Responding to a query about the trait that she likes best about her frequent collaborator Shah Rukh, Kajol tweeted, “His amazing energy.”

She also revealed that Anjali, her character in the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where she featured alongside SRK, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan, is the one closest to her real self. Asked about her favourite character in her entire career, she wrote, “My most fav. character is Anjali. She’s the most like me.”

My most fav. character is Anjali. She's the most like me https://t.co/iActVQ4OsE — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

Kajol and SRK have appeared together in several hit films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Baazigar, Karan Arjun and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among many others, and ruled the industry during the 90s. They reunited for Rohit Shetty’s film Dilwale recently which encashed on their chemistry.

She also spoke about how she is not fond of cooking, saying that she keeps on asking husband Ajay Devgn to cook. “I keep telling Ajay to cook for me but so far he hasn’t been inspired to go into the kitchen!” she said while answering a question. In another reply, she had also written, “Reiterating I don’t cook ! But I do like to eat. Just spend time doing things that u love and work out every day.”

I keep telling Ajay to cook for me but so far he hasn’t been inspired to go into the kitchen! ;) https://t.co/wscOeeaF7K — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

Reiterating I don’t cook ! But I do like to eat. Just spend time doing things that u love and work out every day https://t.co/PLL2b3EdDR — Kajol (@itsKajolD) May 3, 2020

About his first impression of Kajol, SRK had said in an interview, “When I was working with her in Baazigar, Aamir (Khan) asked me about her as he wanted to work with her. I left him a message saying, ‘She is very bad, no focus, you will not be able to work with her’. And then I saw the rushes in the evening. I kept calling Aamir to clarify. I told him, ‘I don’t know what it is but she is magical on the screen’.”

