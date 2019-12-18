Kalki Koechlin cradles baby bump in new photo, says ‘What a rollercoaster it has been’

bollywood

Kalki Koechlin has shared a picture of her cradling her baby bump and described pregnancy as a ‘roller coaster’. In her latest Instagram post, the actor is seen wearing a sports bra, cycling shorts and a huge smile as she touches her bump.

“What a rollercoaster this pregnancy has been! Listen to this week’s podcast where I talk to Mercy, host of Parentland, on #myindianlife about it all. Link in bio,” she wrote.

In the latest episode of her podcast which airs on BBC Digital, she said that she had a very tough time with morning sickness. “My gynecologist was like, ‘Yeah, you will be a bit sick. You will be alright, though.’ It was so casual. Nobody tells you how bad it is and how debilitating it was for me. I consider myself quite healthy; I do yoga, I have a balanced diet and I am quite active, but I found myself really struggling those first two months,” she said.

Currently, Kalki is in the eighth month of her pregnancy. The actor, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, had earlier revealed that she will opt for a water birth at a local naturalist birth centre in Goa.

Kalki announced her pregnancy only in her second trimester. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up on why she kept the news hidden for the first few months. “It was something which any doctor will recommend you -- to not share the news immediately because there are a lot of risks involved in the first trimester. 20% miscarriages happen during that time. You have to be very careful with yourself. Nazar na lag jaye to thoda dhyan se rakhna hai. I only told close family members and friends. But I can’t hide it once the bump is out and it was a relief to get it (news) out,” she said.

Kalki was last seen as a novelist in the Zee5 original web-series Bhram. Her last major Bollywood release was Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

