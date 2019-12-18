Kriti Sanon’s advice to sister Nupur: ‘Don’t take up a film just because you want to be on set’

bollywood

Dec 18, 2019

Five years back, she had her maiden Bollywood stint with Heropanti (2014). Ever since, Kriti Sanon has gone on to create a clear niche for herself. As she clocks in half a decade in the industry, the actor says she has “no regrets”, and is only “full of gratitude.” “Honestly, I feel there have been decisions which were probably not very right. But there are no regrets as such because I feel all my decisions have taught me something or the other. And I truly believe that you learn the most from your mistakes, and so my errors have only taught me,” she says.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor, though, has had her share of learning. “One thing that I have surely learnt in my journey till date is to never take up a film that you don’t completely believe in. Also, you shouldn’t say yes to a film just to fill up your [free] time. In such a case, your heart isn’t going to be there [on that film]. When I look at my choices, I know that I have reacted very honestly to whatever films I have taken up till date,” says Kriti, who had three releases – Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4 and Panipat – this year.

Next up for the actor is Mimi, that’s being helmed by Laxman Utekar, who directed her in Luka Chuppi too. “I remember, when I was shooting for Mimi in Rajasthan, my excitement level for it was something else. It didn’t feel like work. Vis-à-vis Mimi, I have realized that when you start narrating the film to anybody and everybody you meet, or the moment someone brings up the film [Mimi], it means you are really passionate about it (smiles),” she says.

Even as Kriti goes about successfully vis-à-vis her career, she feels making the right choice is of paramount importance. “I think the most difficult part of being an actor and being in this industry is choosing the right projects. Kyuki result toh baad mein hi pata chlata hai. It’s all about the decision whether you should do that film or not. And I am a bit indecisive so, sometimes, I take long, until and unless it’s a gut feeling. For a few films, there is a clear yes or no, but for others, I get dicey,” she says.

But the Delhi girl aims to continue to safeguard her honest streak. “If I don’t want to do a particular film, my first approach is to tell the actual reason and not ‘ghumao’ it. And honestly, I feel people are also slowly opening up in the industry. Everyone wants honest people and the reality. No one likes the mask any longer,” says Kriti, who “never shies from being a critic” for herself. “Whenever I watch the film, I am never happy, especially for the first time, because I feel like I can do better. And I think that’s a great feeling because the day I get satisfied, I’ll probably start going down from that point onwards,” she says.

On sister Nupur’s B-Town debut!

“I always tell Nupur that I understand that sometimes, ek jaldi hoti hai ki main shuru kar deti hoon. You feel a bit restless and want to be on set but my mantra is, ‘don’t take up a film just because you want to be on set. Take up the right project because the gut feeling is always right.’ It’s a feeling that comes from inside. Sometimes, you don’t even know why you are feeling it but you just know that this is right. I feel Filhall happened because she didn’t do anything random before it.”

