Kamaal R Khan claims Bollywood is trying to force him out of Mumbai, says Sushant Singh Rajput was similarly bullied

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 17:15 IST

Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) claimed that he is being harassed by members of the film fraternity. He said that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was similarly bullied and wanted to leave Mumbai out of ‘fear’.

In a tweet, KRK declared that he will single-handedly fight against Bollywood. “Bollywood people bullied #SushantSinghRajput in the same way, like they are bullying me and forcing me to leave Mumbai. Sushant Singh also wanted to leave Mumbai to settle down somewhere else coz of fear. He is dead But I won’t die. I will fight it out with entire Bullywood alone,” he wrote.

KRK also alleged that people in Bollywood have been targeting him for the last decade-and-a-half. He blamed the Congress regime and wrote, “Bollywood ppl tried their best to use police to harass me during last 15Yrs but police never harassed me. This is why I say that @MumbaiPolice is best in the country. It is first time during congress govt that I am feeling harassed. Cong govt only banned #Deshdrohi in Maharashtra.”

Continuing his tirade against the Congress, KRK wrote, “Congress party is my enemy by birth. Cong snatched my land and give to poor Dalits in my village, while we were having only that land, so my family became homeless. Cong banned my film #Deshdrohi. Now Bollywood people are harassing me with the help of cong govt in Maharashtra.”

Sushant was found dead on June 14. The death was ruled a suicide by an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) report. However, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is still probing the case.

After Sushant’s death, it was alleged by some that he was a victim of nepotism in Bollywood and was dropped from multiple projects because of being an outsider.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

