Kangana Ranaut calls out Mumbai Police chief for liking ‘derogatory tweets’ on her, police force denies claim

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 09:40 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has called out the commissioner of police, Mumbai, Param Bir Singh, for liking a derogatory tweet against her. She also questioned how there was a sanction for ‘public teasing and bullying’, where there should have been condemnation.

Taking to Twitter and sharing screenshots which showed the senior officer liking the said tweet, Kangana wrote: “Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !!” One of the screenshots showed a manhole painted with Kangana’s name. It mentioned that the post was ‘liked by CP Mumbai Police’.

Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !! pic.twitter.com/9H4mhC9Nsk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

In a following tweet, Kangana wanted to know if she would be safe in Mumbai after this. She wrote: “When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia.” Among those who supported Kangana was Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Retweeting Kangana, she wrote: “My God!! Shameful!! #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput”

Twitter interactions showing Mumbai Police’s revert on Kangana’s claim and Shweta Singh Kirti’s show of support.

Mumbai Police was quick to revert on the matter. Replying to the actor’s first tweet, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police said: “This tweet has never been liked by @CPMumbaiPolice- the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot.”

Fans also wanted to know what action was being taken against those who panted the manhole with the actor’s name. One said: “What is the action that you have taken against the person who had drawn defamatory paintings on the street?? Is there a complained filed investigation done?? Who tried to wash away the paintings after it was highlighted?? Will painter and accomplishments be booked??”

Kangana has been speaking about the Sushant Singh Rajput death case for the last couple of months. She has also been talking about the insider versus outsider debate in Bollywood and raked up her claims of nepotism in theindustry.

