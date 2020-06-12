Kangana Ranaut cuts sister Rangoli Chandel’s hair at home: ‘My young-gun-murgan ever ready for anything’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:29 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut is the latest Bollywood celebrity to turn hairdresser for a loved one. On Friday, her sister Rangoli Chandel shared pictures of Kangana cutting her hair at home.

“Needed a haircut desperately, I usually get my hair cut and colour done in Mumbai but my young -gun - murgan ever ready for anything and everything came to my rescue as usual...what you all think of my new hair cut,” Rangoli wrote in her Instagram post. The photos show Kangana in a white kurta pyjama, tending to Rangoli’s hair. Rangoli is sitting in a chair next to her, her long locks spread on the floor.

The new haircut changed Rangoli’s look drastically. Her long hair was cut into a short bob that ended above her chin. The reaction from her followers, however, was mixed. “New look given by KR looking nice,” wrote a fan, while a few others called her beautiful. Others were less impressed. “Haha...how awful,” read a comment. “Horrible,” wrote another.

Kangana and Rangoli are currently with their family in Manali. Kangana went to her hometown just before the lockdown was announced and has been there since the last two months. Her latest video showed her playing the piano. She said she started leaning the instrument as she missed going for live music events.

Her team has shared a short video of the actor playing the theme from the 1970 Hollywood classic film Love Story. “I am a huge fan of classical music, not just Indian classical but I have been travelling across the world also to attend classical concerts. Usually I am the only young person in the audience at such concerts but I never felt discouraged. In fact, I started playing the piano because I miss going for live performances,” Kangana told IANS.

