Kangana Ranaut debuts gorgeous new look from sets of Mental Hai Kya. See pics

If there is someone who knows how to experiment with their hair and pull off absolutely any look, it has to be Kangana Ranaut. The talented actor, known for her thick, luscious curls, has debuted a new look from her upcoming film, Mental Hai Kya.

Kangana’s official Instagram page shared two pictures of her with the new hair. She is seen in a puffy blue floral dress and a short hairdo with even more intense curls than before. “And they call her Sunshine! Ever so radiant #KanganaRanaut, on a shoot break. #MentalHaiKya #London #Queen #picoftheday,” read a caption on one of the two pictures. Check them out:

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:49pm PDT

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Jul 1, 2018 at 11:28pm PDT

Kangana’s fans also approve of the look. “This look has increased the excitement mam. so eagerly waiting for #MentalHaiKya.....its Gonna be a success just like QUEEN....The Charm of your look sends clear vibes for it,” a fan commented on the pic. “Nice hair style with cute smile,” wrote another.

Mental Hai Kya brings together Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao again after Queen.The film is directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

In a recent interview, Kangana had said about the film, “You’re never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what’s happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she’s got him wrong.” She was also excited about working with Rajkummar, “He is a star today while still being a brilliant actor, so I will have to be on my toes to ensure he doesn’t steal the show from right under my nose.”

Elaborating on the film, Ekta had said during the launch of its first look, “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, ‘sanity is overrated’! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one.”

Kangana is also working on Rani Jhansi biopic Manikarnika while Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Fanney Khan and Stree.

Follow @htshowbiz for more