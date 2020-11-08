Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse into brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur: ‘Lovely time for my family and me’

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht is all set to get married later this month in a destination wedding that will take place in Udaipur. Announcing the beginning of the celebrations, Kangana gave a glimpse of the family’s plans on social media.

The actor said she is hosting the wedding in Udaipur. “This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same,” she wrote on Twitter.

The wedding will take place over 2-days and will include mehendi and sangeet. It is going to be an intimate group given the coronavirus pandemic, including the family and a few select guests. The list of guests was quite long till earlier this year but was pared down to ensure social distancing. While the pre-wedding ceremonies will take place on November 11, the wedding is scheduled for the next day.

Kangana Ranaut’s brother got engaged last year.

Earlier, Kangana and sister Rangoli had introduced Aksht’s fiancée Ritu after their engagement ceremony last year. “Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker,” Rangoli had written.

The family celebrated the haldi and badhaai ceremonies in October, as per the customs. Kangana had shared photos and videos from the ceremony as she along with other family members smeared turmeric paste on her brother’s face.

She had also shared photos as she invited various personalities for the wedding. “Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents,” she had written.