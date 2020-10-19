Inside Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht’s pre-wedding celebrations: Rangoli shares cute pic of actor, her son Prithviraj

bollywood

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:18 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut is unfazed by an FIR having been filed against her. She, along with her family, is in the midst of festivities of her brother Akshat’s wedding, which will take place in November. Rangoli shared a bunch of pictures of the actor with her son, Prithviraj.

Sharing them, she wrote: “Maasi and Prithu My heart beats.” The pictures show little Prithviraj sitting on the lap of his aunt, who looks beautiful in a brocade olive green sari with a heavy necklace. Prithviraj has a brocade coat and contrast red stitched dhoti on. In one of the pictures, Kangana can be seen indulging him, as he looks slightly lost.

One of the pictures was shared by Kangana as her Instagram stories. On Sunday, she shared a video about the first of the series of rituals - Badhai - after which invitations are sent to friends and family in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier this month of October 17, on the orders of a local court, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against actor Kangana and Rangoli for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and other charges.

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s court had ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, which referred to Ranaut’s and her sister’s tweets and other statements.

Also read: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gaze lovingly at each other as they take a dip in the sea. See pic

On the directions of the court, Bandra Police registered a First Information Report against Kangana and her sister Rangoli under IPC sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc.), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), a police official said.

Responding to the development, Kangana had written on Instagram, “Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon #navratri”

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter