Kangana Ranaut applies haldi on brother Aksht’s face for his Badhai, shares pic and video

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 15:41 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared lovely picture and video from the Badhai, a pre-wedding ceremony ahead of her brother Aksht’s wedding. Akshat is all set to be married in November, almost a year after he got engaged to his girlfriend, Ritu.

In the video, Kangana is seen holding a plate of turmeric and rubbing it on her brother’s face as several other ladies of the family and her sister Rangoli join her. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Today at Nana’s house in Mandi for Aksht’s Badhai, it’s flagging off wedding invites, a ceremony arranged by maternal grandparents.”

She also posted a picture and wrote in Hindi, “Today (I shall share) a few pictures from Badhai ceremony of my brother Aksht. In Himachal, it is a tradition that the first invite is sent to the maternal uncle, Aksht’s wedding is in November. The invites will now be sent across to everyone. This is called Badhai ceremony.”

Last year in November, the actor had shared pictures and videos from Aksht’s engagement. Before the ceremony, Rangoli had introduced Ritu with a special post. She said Aksht is the first person in the family to have an ‘inter-caste marriage’. “Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker,” she wrote.

After completing J Jayalalithaa’s biopic, Thalaivi, Kangana is currently working on her physique to start shoot for her upcoming action films Tejas and Dhaakad. She had also shared a video from her training session and wrote, “I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine.”

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic on actor and late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad has written the film that also features Prakash Raj, Aravind Swamy, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

