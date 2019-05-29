Kangana Ranaut has been prepping hard for Panga, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares pic

Actor Kangana Ranaut is known for going the extra mile to prepare for her roles. For her upcoming film Panga, where she plays a kabaddi player, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to get it right.

Director of the film, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, shared a monochrome behind-the-scenes picture of the Queen actor on Twitter. Kangana is seen sweating it out with her co-actors. “We are gearing up,” Ashwiny captioned the image.

The upcoming sports film, which will feature Kangana in the lead, also features Punjabi singer Jassie Gill, Neena Gupta and Richa Chaddha. The Delhi schedule of the film was wrapped up earlier in April after which the team headed for their journey to Kolkata.

To give power-packed performances on screen, many other actors along with Kangana, underwent intense training for over two months. The sports drama will hit the big screens next year on January 24.

Kangana was last seen in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She is now awaiting the release of Mental Hai Kya alongside Rajkummar Rao, which will hit the theatres on July 26. Another big project Kangana has is AL Vijay’s biopic on late Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa. The untitled film has been penned by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame.

Kangana and her Mental Hai Kya team stoked a controversy when the release date of the film was shifted from June 21 to July 26, leading to a face-off with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. It was extensively reported that Kangana was keen on a face-off with the actor. Later, it came to light that Hrithik had requested the makers of his film for a postponement of Super 30’s release. Issuing a statement, he had written: “So as to not allow my film to be desecrated by yet another media circus, I have decided to shift the release date of my film ‘Super30’ in order to save myself from the personal trauma and toxic mental violence this would cause.” Later, on May 25, came the news that Super 30 would hit the theatres on July 12, while Kangana’s film will hit the screens on July 26.

