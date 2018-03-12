Kangana Ranaut kisses her nephew in new picture shared by sister Rangoli. See it here

Kangana Ranaut is a proud aunt and can’t stop fussing over her nephew. The actor was clicked giving sweet kisses to baby Prithvi by her sister, Rangoli Chandel.

Rangoli shared the adorable picture on Twitter on Monday. “Massi and kiddie !!!!,” she captioned the photo. Four-month-old Prithvi Raj is seen smiling as his actor aunt showers him with love.

Massi and kiddie !!!! 😍😍😘😘♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/wBSoop4rTw — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 12, 2018

Kangana’s fans also love the picture, calling it ‘sweet’, ‘adorable’ and ‘the best ever’. The baby was born in November 2017.

Kangana is currently shooting for Rani Lakshmibai’s biopic, Manikarnika, and Ekta Kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao. Manikarnika was in a storm of controversies recently when several outfits protested against the film for showing a rumoured romantic scene between the queen and a British officer. Kangana and other filmmakers refuted the rumours and assured the protestors that the movie was made with utmost respect towards Rani Lakshmibai.

Producer Kamal Jain told Hindustan Times that “The film shows Rani Laxmibai in a respectful manner. We have taken care about portraying her including consulting historians and scholars in Jhansi. She was a freedom fighter and one of the most respected leader our country has seen. She is a symbol of valour in our country. The film’s story depicts the same. The film doesn’t portray anything objectionable about her. There is no love affair depicted in the film and there is no distortion of history in anyway. It pains me to hear these statements about one of the greatest leaders India has seen. Is this what independence means? We are making a film which depicts the real story of Rani Laxmibai. Having said that, we are open and willing to show the script (to people who might have doubts). We have nothing to hide. We are proud to be making a film and want the world to see one of the greatest leaders of India. This film is a tribute to Rani Laxmibai.”

