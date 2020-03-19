e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘Kangana Ranaut never tells her side of the story,’ Rangoli explains why she is a ‘pain for nepo’

‘Kangana Ranaut never tells her side of the story,’ Rangoli explains why she is a ‘pain for nepo’

Rangoli talks about privileges that her family enjoys because Kangana Rananut is a Bollywood star.

bollywood Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Claiming she does not want to be pain for nepo gang, Rangoli Chandel says even her family enjoys privileges because of Kangana Ranaut’s stardom.
Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has said she does not want to be “a pain for nepos”, adding that she also enjoys privileges because her sister is a top Bollywood actor. She was responding to a user who had praised her journey as an acid attack survivor. Rangoli also asserted, once again, that she is on the social media platform because “Kangana never tells her side of the story”.

“Haha I dnt want to b a pain fr Nepos our family also gets lot of privileges,dnt mean opportunities bt every wedding,event people flock to see us,our parents,m here cos Kangna never tells her side f story & people take advantage f her absence in social media,no other intention,” Rangoli wrote in response to a tweet praising her and calling her a pain for “the Nepo gang”.

 

Praising Rangoli, a user had tweeted, “The way you have moved on from acid attack incident is exemplary! I do not think any of us can even imagine what it would have been like. But you rised like a Phoenix. Today no one sees you as a victim but as a pain in the ass of the Nepo (nepotism) gang. What a journey.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan clarifies ‘home quarantined’ stamped hand not his, says ‘House keeping has become the daily routine for all’

Rangoli, who is also the manager of Kangana, had shared pictures from her younger days and tweeted, “Getting lot of compliments for my profile picture, thanks friends, this is a photo shoot Kangana forced me to do before Prithu was born, she styled me also,I find these pictures embarrassing but posting as some of you requesting.”

Rangoli has had a long running debate with many in the industry. It all began when Kangana called filmmaker Karan Johar “the flag bearer of nepotism” on his own chat show, Koffee with Karan.

