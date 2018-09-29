Kangana Ranaut posts regal pic, says Manikarnika’s teaser to be out on Gandhi Jayanti

Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika is a much-discussed film, thanks to all the controversy it has created in recent months. However, it has certainly emerged as one of the most anticipated releases of 2019.

The film, a retelling of the events from the life of legendary Indian freedom fighter Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi, is expected to hit the screens around the Republic Day weekend. Now, Kangana has revealed that its first teaser will be unveiled on October 2, 2018, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Sharing the news, Kangana wrote on Twitter: “#Manikarnika Teaser to be launched on 2nd October, Gandhi Jayanti. #ManikarnikaTeaserOn2Oct #KanganaRanaut @zeestudiosofficial @KamalJain_KJ @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial @lokhandeankita @mohdzeeshanayyub @senguptajisshu.”

In the picture shared with it, Kangana wears a bright red and green silk saree. In the backdrop is a giant statue of Lord Ganesha. The heavily bejewelled Kangana can be seen in chunky, old-fashioned gold jewellery -- an elaborate ‘mang tikka’, a heavy nose stud and necklaces dominate the picture. She has ‘alta’ on her hands, and ornate finger rings and bangles. Kangana is looking ahead, away from the camera; the overall look gives us a feeling that it is from a Ganesha utsav celebration in the film.

Meanwhile, it has come to light, that Kangana turned down the offer to have her name added as a co-director of the film by its makers. The teaser will, hence, appear with Krish as its director. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Zee Studios offered Kangana the opportunity to have her name added as director with Krish’s but she politely declined it.

It may be recalled that twice last year, Kangana was in the news, first when she injured herself during filming in Hyderabad and in Rajasthan, and later, the film was mired in controversy after its director Krish left the project midway and Kangana took over the reins. It was speculated that the she had hijacked the film, a claim rubbished by the film’s producer, which incidentally was also the reason why actor Sonu Sood quit the film.

A bit about the story of the biopic -- Manikarnika, (Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi’s maiden name), has become the symbol of resistance from the Indian Rebellion on 1857. Born into a Maratha family of Uttar Pradesh, she was married to the maharaja of Jhansi, Raja Gangadhar Rao. She lost her only child, four months after his birth and adopted the son of her husband’s cousin and named him Damodar Rao. However, under a policy called Doctrine of Lapse of Lord Dalhousie, Damodar was denied the right to ascend the throne after the untimely death of Gangadhar and Jhansi was annexed by British East India Company. Instead of surrendering, Laxmi Bai openly challenged the British and lost her life on the battlefield. Her valour, leadership and sacrifice form the crux of the celebrated Hindi poem by Subhradra Kumari Chauhan called Jhansi Ki Rani.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 13:42 IST