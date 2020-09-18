Kangana Ranaut shares an adorable pic of nephew Prithvi Raj and her pet, dubs them ‘my babies’

bollywood

Sep 18, 2020

Actor Kangana Ranaut has pretty much been on a war path of late, taking on all her detractors. She is currently involved in a series of claims and counter claims with another actor Urmila Matondkar. However, every now and then, she also posts throwbacks and family pictures like she did on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana posted a cute picture of her nephew and her pet dog and wrote: “My babies.” The picture shows her nephew and her pet lying on a bed. Fans and Twitter users replied back in appreciation. A Twitter user said: “They are both so precious. Sending tons of love, positive vibes and energies to the two.” Another said: “Well Prathvi is all grown up now but pluto is still a baby.” While a third person said: “Two Planets, Prithvi and Pluto.”

Kangana has been making sensational statements for a while now. She has made provocative statements on a number of people from Bollywood including Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Jaya Bachchan. Her latest target has been Urmila Matondkar, whom she called ‘soft porn star’ in one of her latest interviews.

Kangana, however, claims that she is not the first one to begin a fight. On Friday, she tweeted to write: “I may come across as a very ladaku (fighter cock) person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them.”

Kangana and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too had a war of words on Twitter. Replying to Anurag’s tweet, asking her to fight China at the border, she asked him to fetch an Olympic gold medal first. He wrote in Hindi: “Only you can save us, sister -- the one true Manikarnika. Take four or five people with you and fight China. See how far inside our territory they’ve come. Show them that India has nothing to worry about until such time as you’re there to protect us. The LAC is just a day’s journey from your house. Go, our tigress. Jai Hind.” She had replied to him: “Ok I will go to the border, you should go to the next Olympics, the country wants gold medals haha. This is not a B-grade film where the artist becomes anything. You’re taking metaphors literally. How have you become so stupid? You were quite clever when we used to be friends.”

ठीक है मैं बॉर्डर पे जाती हूँ आप अगले अलिम्पिक्स में चले जाना, देश को गोल्ड मडेलस चाहिए हा हा हा यह सब कोई बी ग्रेड फ़िल्म नहीं है जहां कलाकार कुछ भी बन जाता है, आप तो मेटफ़ॉर्ज़ को लिटरली लेने लगे, इतने मंदबुद्धि कबसे हो गए, जब हमारी दोस्ती थी तब तो काफ़ी चतुर थे🙂 https://t.co/TZVAQeXJ43 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

Anurag’s Manikarnika and China tweet was in response to Kangana’s original tweet which said: “I am a warrior. I can allow my head to be severed, but won’t bow it. I will always raise my voice for the honour of my nation. I live with honour, respect, self-respect and will live proudly as a nationalist! I will never compromise with my principles. I will never do it! Jai Hind.”

