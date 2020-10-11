e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut slams scrapping of Aarey metro car shed over ‘first world problems of a few fancy activists’

Kangana Ranaut slams scrapping of Aarey metro car shed over ‘first world problems of a few fancy activists’

Kangana Ranaut opposed the shifting of the metro car shed project from Aarey to Kanjurmarg. She said that ‘stopping urbanisation’ to suit the agendas of the rich and powerful is not the solution.

bollywood Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:54 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut reacted to the scrapping of Aarey metro car shed
Kangana Ranaut reacted to the scrapping of Aarey metro car shed
         

After Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the scrapping of the Aarey metro car shed, Kangana Ranaut said that ‘stopping urbanisation’ to suit the agendas of the rich and powerful was not the solution. The project has now been shifted to Kanjurmarg, amid widespread protests by citizen groups and environmentalists over the felling of trees in Aarey Milk Colony.

“First world problems of a few fancy activists are not #Mumbaikars problems, last year I planted more than one Lakh saplings, not cutting trees is good but stopping urbanisation only to suit powerful and wealthy’s agendas is not the solution but part of the problem #Aarey #Metro,” the actor tweeted.

 

On Sunday, Uddhav declared 800 acres of Aarey Milk Colony as a reserve forest and said that the metro car shed project will be shifted. “Mumbai has a natural forest cover. We know that jungles are converted to cities, but here, city is converted to a jungle. We need to preserve what we have and carry out development in the remaining area,” he said, assuring that the government will not have to incur additional costs due to the relocation.

Also read | Mahhi Vij urges fans to convince Jay Bhanushali to have another baby: ‘It is lockdown and I am getting very bored’

Last month, Kangana criticised Uddhav and accused him of being hand-in-glove with the Bollywood mafia. She claimed that she was targeted by them when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation partially demolished her office in Mumbai for alleged structural violations.

“My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right,” she had written on Twitter.

“Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless,” she had said in a follow-up tweet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
MI vs DC Live Score: Rohit, Quinton begin MI’s 163-run chase
MI vs DC Live Score: Rohit, Quinton begin MI’s 163-run chase
India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
In Bihar, a battle between the old and the new
In Bihar, a battle between the old and the new
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
Watch: Army inducts over 300 youth from J&K, Ladakh; parade in Srinagar
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In