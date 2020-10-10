Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Deepika Padukone on World Mental Health Day, says ‘depression ki dukan’ tried to stifle her film

bollywood

On World Mental Health day, actor Kangana Ranaut encouraged her fans to watch her film Judgementall Hai Kya, but also took the opportunity to slam ‘those who run depression ki dukan’. The film was forced to change its title -- it was originally called Mental Hai Kya -- after certain sections of the society protested.

She wrote in a tweet on Saturday, “The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today.”

The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today #WorldMentalHealthDay https://t.co/uaB1FKNIoH — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 10, 2020

After drawing criticism from mental health experts, the filmmakers decided to change the title. In a statement to Indian Express, a Balaji Telefilms spokesperson said, “Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone’s sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of the film Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. Both Kangana and Rajkummar have outdone themselves in this thriller and we can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen.”

The Indian Psychiatric Society had filed an official complaint to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, demanding to know how the film would address mental health.

‘Depression ka dhanda’ and ‘depression ki dukan’ are phrases Kangana has used against actor Deepika Padukone in the past. Deepika, a vocal advocate of mental health awareness, also runs the Live Love Laugh foundation. Commenting on Mental Hai Kya, TLLL foundation in a series of tweets had stated, “It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering.”

