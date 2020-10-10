e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Deepika Padukone on World Mental Health Day, says ‘depression ki dukan’ tried to stifle her film

Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Deepika Padukone on World Mental Health Day, says ‘depression ki dukan’ tried to stifle her film

On World Mental Health Day, actor Kangana Ranaut reminded her fans about how her film, Judgementall Hai Kya, was stifled by ‘those who run depression ki dukan’.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2020 12:46 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut has taken another potshot at ‘those who run depression ki dukan’.
Kangana Ranaut has taken another potshot at ‘those who run depression ki dukan’.
         

On World Mental Health day, actor Kangana Ranaut encouraged her fans to watch her film Judgementall Hai Kya, but also took the opportunity to slam ‘those who run depression ki dukan’. The film was forced to change its title -- it was originally called Mental Hai Kya -- after certain sections of the society protested.

She wrote in a tweet on Saturday, “The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it’s a good film, do watch it today.”

 

After drawing criticism from mental health experts, the filmmakers decided to change the title. In a statement to Indian Express, a Balaji Telefilms spokesperson said, “Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and our intention of not offending or hurting anyone’s sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title of the film Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. Both Kangana and Rajkummar have outdone themselves in this thriller and we can’t wait for audiences to witness it on the big screen.”

The Indian Psychiatric Society had filed an official complaint to CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, demanding to know how the film would address mental health.

Also read: Remove Deepika Padukone and get Kangana Ranaut, says Rangoli to TLLL Foundation in latest tweetstorm over Mental Hai Kya

‘Depression ka dhanda’ and ‘depression ki dukan’ are phrases Kangana has used against actor Deepika Padukone in the past. Deepika, a vocal advocate of mental health awareness, also runs the Live Love Laugh foundation. Commenting on Mental Hai Kya, TLLL foundation in a series of tweets had stated, “It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today
Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s norther border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s norther border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Woman thrown out of car, left for dead after rape attempt
Woman thrown out of car, left for dead after rape attempt
‘Extending loan moratorium may vitiate credit discipline’: RBI to SC
‘Extending loan moratorium may vitiate credit discipline’: RBI to SC
Rajasthan priest death: Family refuses to perform last rites
Rajasthan priest death: Family refuses to perform last rites
Watch: IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass
Watch: IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In