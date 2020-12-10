Kanika Kapoor among 2020’s most googled personalities in India, Dil Bechara is most searched film

bollywood

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 17:08 IST

Singer Kanika Kapoor, the first Indian celebrity to contract the coronavirus, is the third most searched personality on Google in the country this year. She trails behind only US President-elect Joe Biden and journalist Arnab Goswami.

Kanika received a lot of flak in April this year when she was found positive for the virus after she returned to Mumbai from her London trip. She was accused of flouting safety rules by escaping a health check and meeting friends and relatives at parties in Lucknow. Several persons filed cases against her but nothing ever became of it.

Not just Kanika, actor Amitabh Bachchan also made it to the fifth position on the list. He, too, was among the most searched for this year due to his coronavirus diagnosis in July. He is still the most prominent personality in India to have contracted the virus.

Among the most searched for movies this year was Sushant Singh Rajput’s final, posthumous release, Dil Bechara. The film also marked Sanjana Sanghi’s debut in Bollywood and was made available for free viewing by Disney+ Hotstar in July. Other titles on the list include Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji, Shakuntala Devi and Gunjan Saxena.

The most searched TV series in India was Netflix’s Spanish presentation, Money Heist. It was followed by Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Bigg Boss 14, Mirzapur 2 and Paatal Lok.

Internationally, Tom Hanks was the most searched actor while Shakira was the most-searched singer. Parasite became the most searched film and Tiger King the most searched series.

