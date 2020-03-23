‘Kanika Kapoor’s room cleaned every 4 hours, her claims baseless’ says hospital director as singer tests positive again

bollywood

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive again in a second test for COVID-19 conducted on Monday. The singer’s sample was tested again at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here after her family members raised questions about the initial test reports, according to ANI. Kanika is reported to be stable as of now.

On Sunday, Dr RK Dhiman, Director of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), had said the best of facilities are being provided to Kanika, dismissing her claims that the room where she had been kept, was dusty and had mosquitoes.

“The hospital staff at her disposal is for a four-hour shift during which they cannot eat or drink because they wear anti-infection equipment. Every four hours one team is “donned off” their gear and another shift takes over. The room is cleaned every four hours. Kanika Kapoor’s claims are all baseless,” Dr Dhiman told Ahmedabad Mirror.

He also issued a statement later, “Kanika Kapoor has been provided with the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star in Lucknow.” He added that Kanika Kapoor must cooperate with the hospital ‘to help herself’.

“She is being provided Gluten-free diet from the hospital kitchen. The facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed, and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit (AHU) for the COVID-19 unit,” the director said. He further said, “Utmost care is being taken, but she must first start behaving as a patient and not a star.”

The police are tracing all those who came in contact with her in the last few days. Reportedly, 160 persons came in her contact in three parties after she returned from the UK.

Earlier, the Lucknow police booked Kanika on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

She has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 415 on Monday, including seven deaths.

