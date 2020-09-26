Kapil Sharma wishes Archana Puran Singh on birthday: ‘Keep making money’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 16:05 IST

Kapil Sharma has shared a candid birthday wish for colleague Archana Puran Singh on her birthday. The actor turned 58 on Saturday.

Sharing two throwback pictures with her on Instagram, Kapil wrote in Hindi, “Beautiful from heart, beautiful from face, the most beautiful of them all -- our beloved @archanapuransingh ji. Happy birthday to you. May you always smile like this and keep making money. love u mam.”

Kapil serves as the host whereas Archana is the permanent guest on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Meanwhile, Archana shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations on her Instagram Stories. Her son Aayushmaan Sethi baked an apple pie cake at home for the special occasion.

Archana also shared a special video made by her sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann. It opens with one of her old dance numbers, followed by her many onscreen acts and dialogues. It goes on to show a glimpse of her college life with her friends and how she went on to do a lot of work in the entertainment industry. It then moves to show a glimpse of her precious moments with actor husband Parmeet Sethi and her kids. The video ends with her several funny one liners where she is seen making fun of herself and singing praise of herself.

She wrote in caption, “MY BIRTHDAY VIDEO made with so much mehnat and love by my sons @ayushmaansethi @aaryamannsethi I have no idea where they unearthed these photographs from... each picture is a milestone of my journey with the people who I love. They’ve put emotion and love and humour and laughter in this video... Much like my life itself... which has been a rollercoaster of all these .... and is beautiful because I have my family in it. Thank YOUUUUUUU Ayush and Aary. You’ve made my birthday so very precious. You know just how much! #birthdayvibes #moved.”

Archana has earlier worked in several movies including Mohabbatein, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Kick, Nikaah, Jalwa and many others.

