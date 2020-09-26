Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on claim that Sushant Singh Rajput was strangled: ‘Conclusion on basis of photo is dangerous’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 14:35 IST

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reacted to lawyer Vikas Singh’s claim that a doctor told him Sushant Singh Rajput died of strangulation after looking at his pictures. Satish said making statements on nature of death “on basis of photographs” is dangerous.

Satish Maneshinde said in a statement on Saturday, “Disclosure of a conclusion by an AIIMS Doctor in team headed by Dr Gupta in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, on basis of photographs is dangerous trend. To keep investigation impartial, CBI must constitute new Medical Board.”

He also claimed that the investigation agencies are under pressure to reach a predetermined result amid Bihar elections. ‘“The agencies are being pressurised to reach a predetermined result for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections. We have seen the VRS of DGP Pandey unfolding few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps,” he said.

The agencies are being pressurised to reach a predetermined result for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections. We have seen the VRS of DGP Pandey unfolding few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps: Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

Vikas Singh, who is the lawyer appointed by Sushant’s father KK Singh, recently said, “The family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant’s death was by strangulation.”

Expressing his disappointment on the shift in focus, he added, “Why is CBI converting this to murder from abetment? The investigation is not on track. I will not say I am not happy with CBI, but it’s the lack of importance that the case is getting is what I am worried about. The forensics response of the AIIMS should be made public that is what will satisfy the family.”

However, Dr Sudhir Gupta, the panel chief of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team conducting an examination of Sushant’s death told Times Now, “No conclusion or conclusion opinion of homicide or suicide could be made by seeing ligature marks and scene of occurrence. It’s difficult for doctors and next to impossible for general people, needed solely internal link discretion and forensic interpretation.”

