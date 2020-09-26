e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on claim that Sushant Singh Rajput was strangled: ‘Conclusion on basis of photo is dangerous’

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on claim that Sushant Singh Rajput was strangled: ‘Conclusion on basis of photo is dangerous’

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reacted to claims made by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh. Vikas had said that a doctor had told him that Sushant’s death was by strangulation and not by suicide.

bollywood Updated: Sep 26, 2020 14:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
         

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reacted to lawyer Vikas Singh’s claim that a doctor told him Sushant Singh Rajput died of strangulation after looking at his pictures. Satish said making statements on nature of death “on basis of photographs” is dangerous.

Satish Maneshinde said in a statement on Saturday, “Disclosure of a conclusion by an AIIMS Doctor in team headed by Dr Gupta in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, on basis of photographs is dangerous trend. To keep investigation impartial, CBI must constitute new Medical Board.”

He also claimed that the investigation agencies are under pressure to reach a predetermined result amid Bihar elections. ‘“The agencies are being pressurised to reach a predetermined result for obvious reasons on the eve of Bihar Elections. We have seen the VRS of DGP Pandey unfolding few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps,” he said.

 

Vikas Singh, who is the lawyer appointed by Sushant’s father KK Singh, recently said, “The family feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant’s death was by strangulation.”

Expressing his disappointment on the shift in focus, he added, “Why is CBI converting this to murder from abetment? The investigation is not on track. I will not say I am not happy with CBI, but it’s the lack of importance that the case is getting is what I am worried about. The forensics response of the AIIMS should be made public that is what will satisfy the family.”

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone at NCB office for questioning. See pics

However, Dr Sudhir Gupta, the panel chief of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic team conducting an examination of Sushant’s death told Times Now, “No conclusion or conclusion opinion of homicide or suicide could be made by seeing ligature marks and scene of occurrence. It’s difficult for doctors and next to impossible for general people, needed solely internal link discretion and forensic interpretation.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India grants $15 million to Sri Lanka to promote Buddhist ties
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
India and Japan to tie-up for 5G technologies, QUAD to pitch in
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
On former PM Manmohan Singh’s birthday, Chidambaram seeks Bharat Ratna for him
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
Delhi to appoint consultant for 24X7 water supply, to cut leakages: Kejriwal
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
India did well but Covid-19 epidemic far from over, says Lancet
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Paris stabbing suspect apparently from Pakistan, says minister
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine produces strong immune response in early trial
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In