Karan Johar plans a ‘franchise of fear’, announces Nov 15 as release date for horror film

After treating the audience with one romantic film after another over the years, Karan Johar is now trying his hands on a horror project.

The filmmaker on Friday announced that his production house ‘Dharma Productions’ is “anchoring” a horror film. Posting the announcement on Instagram, Karan promised to share more details about the upcoming project on Monday. “Dharma Production is anchoring a new franchise of fear. 15th November 2019. See you soon,” read the cryptic post.

On the work front, Johar’s last project was Student of the Year 2 which featured Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday and released on May 10. The film is the sequel to the 2012 hit Student of The Year, which marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is all set to host dating show titled ‘What the love? with Karan Johar’ on Netflix.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 16:36 IST