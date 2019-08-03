Karan Johar shares first pic of twins Yash and Roohi in six months and even the stars can’t believe how much they’ve grown

bollywood

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 13:11 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar gave a sweet surprise to his fans on Saturday. After a break of more than six months, Karan finally shared a picture of his twins, daughter Roohi and son Yash, on Instagram.

The picture shows the sibling sitting by a window, looking a lot bigger than we remember seeing them last. Roohi is seen in a white and black polka dots dress and Yash is seen in a polo shirt and grey shorts. “I love you universe for this blessing!!! #roohiandyash,” Karan captioned the post.

Several Bollywood stars and Karan’s friends from the industry left comments on the post. Kajol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kubbra Sait, Mini Mathur all mentioned how big the kids look. “My God! It feels like they were introduced to us yesterday,” wrote Kubbra. “So biiiiiiiiig,” wrote Kajol. “What!!! They are soooo big so soon!!!,” commented Jacqueline. Farah Khan, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora and Shweta Bachchan also showered the kids with love.

Karan had last shared a picture with Yash in February this year. Until last year, he used to regularly share pictures and updates on his kids but he largely kept their pics and videos off Instagram this year.

Earlier in May, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan had shared a picture of Yash and Roohi with her son AbRam. “Spending time with the three musketeers @karan Johar,” she had captioned it. Another picture showered the kids beating the heat splashing in a kiddie pool on a terrace while Gauri played with them too.

Karan welcomed the twins in 2017. They were born via surrogacy and spent over 50 days in the hospital after their birth. While Yash is named after Karan’s late father, Roohi is an anagram of his mother’s name, Hiroo.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 13:11 IST