Karan Johar wishes Ekta Kapoor on her 45th birthday, she replies ‘Like you have my back I have yours’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 13:05 IST

Film producer Karan Johar has wished fellow producer and the friend he shares a ‘karmic cosmic connection’ with, Ekta Kapoor, on her 45th birthday. He shared a throwback picture of them along with a special note on his Instagram handle on the occasion.

He wrote, “This is my favourite picture of ours! I love you Ektu!!!! @ektarkapoor you are so special to me and have always been there for me! I love love our one on one dinners and our conversations! We have a karmic cosmic connection and I know you will always have my back .... can’t wait to come and have dinner with Shobha aunty and you!!!! Hugest hug and kiss from Roohi Yash mom and me!!! We love you!!!!”

Acknowledging his sweet birthday wish for her, Ekta replied to the post, “My karmic friend .. like you have my back I have yours! Love you truly for the person you are !!”

Ekta had also penned a touching note for Karan on his 48th birthday last month. Sharing a video montage of his family pictures on Instagram, she’d written, “To my fellow Gemini who I share more than just a sun sign with. Love u Happie bday @karanjohar ! This time all of #BALAJI wanted to wish u! Have a lockdown spirits up bday! May the TAKHT ALWAYS BE YOURS! This from @balajitelefilmslimited @balajimotionpictures @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor & me!”

Karan had replied to her in the same vein. He wrote, “This was such a beautiful gift my darling Ekta!!!!! You are so so special to me and you know how much I love you!!!! My mother was so ecstatic seeing her extended Balaji family! This was just too lovely and am so grateful to have you in my life !!!!!!”

Also read: Ekta Kapoor on getting rape threats for controversial scene in web series: ‘It means sex is bad but rape is okay’

Ekta Kapoor was recently in the middle of a controversy after her web show XXX: Uncensored was slammed for allegedly insulting the Indian Army. She received rape threats and has hence refused to apologise as a clear stand against cyberbullying.

Follow @htshowbiz for more