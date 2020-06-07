Karan Johar looks taller than Shah Rukh Khan, gets head message from Uday Chopra in epic throwback pics

bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a few throwback pictures with some of his old industry colleagues like Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. While the two actors still look the same even now, Karan has undergone a major transformation and lost weight.

Sharing the two pictures on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Major throwback! @iamsrk @gaurikhan @udayc @akshaykumar.” The first picture shows Karan standing on a higher platform with his mother Hiroo Johar, as the mother-son duo join Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan for a picture. Karan’s late father, filmmaker Yash Johar, is also seen in the frame.

The second picture shows Karan’s rendezvous with Akshay at an event. Karan is producing Akshay’s upcoming adventure drama Sooryavanshi under his banner Dharma Productions.

The third picture shows Karan getting a head massage from Uday Chopra on what looks like a film set.

The post received more than 300000 ‘likes’ within a few hours and was flooded with interesting comments from his industry friends. Neha Dhupia asked, “How are you looking so tall?? @karanjohar.” Preity Zinta wrote, “I miss Yash uncle.” Soni Razdan also said, “Miss Yash jee so much.” Designer Manish Malhotra dropped hearts and smileys in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Karan has been busy spending quality time with his mother and twins, Yash and Roohi. He recently played a rapid fire with the three-year-olds at home and shared the hilarious video on Instagram. In the new edition of ‘lockdown with the Johars’, the director and producer was seen shooting questions to his twins - Yash and Roohi. “Rapid-fire with the only guests I can interview!!! Excuse the originality of my questions ... #lockdownwiththejohars,” he wrote in the caption.

The director started with a basic question and asked his son about his most favourite person of the house to which he replied in an adorable gibberish voice, “Yash and Roohi.” Karan chuckled and replied that Yash seems to be like the character of Geet from Jab We Met who loved herself.

When Karan asked them to name the most handsome and the most pretty girl in the world, Yash and Roohi replied with each other’s names, proving the great sibling bond that they share.

The Student of The Year director then asked his children to choose one star kid they would like to play with, between Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur and Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam. The twins seemed to not agree on this particular question as Roohi wanted to play with Taimur and Yash liked AbRam better.

