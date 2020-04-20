Karan Singh Grover’s lockdown misery: No matter how comfortable you are in your homes, I’m not comfortable with the situation the world is in

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:27 IST

For actor Karan Singh Grover, this lockdown time means two things: one, he gets to paint to his heart’s content and two, he gets to spend time with, as he puts it, “love of my life”, wife Bipasha Basu.

“It feels strange when I say it,” he begins, “things didn’t change much when this started, because even when I was not shooting, I would wake up at five in the morning, work out, paint all day, and spend time with Bipasha. I used to go out every Tuesday and Saturday to Hanuman mandir, which we can’t now, so we are staying in to stay safe. That is the most important thing apart from not being able to go to mum’s house.”

Even if a day in a lockdown is relatively like any normal day for him, Grover says it doesn’t mean he is comfortable with the whole situation out there. “No matter how comfortable you are in your home, we are all connected to each other and the planet,” the 38-year-old waxes philosophical.

Helping his wife in the household work is what he wants to do more. On how it is at home, he quips, “Bipasha is like an army. She’s the general. I wish I could make videos of her and send it to the world. All you need to do is just follow her. Like she knows everything, she knew before the lockdown started, and made me stop shooting two days before everyone else. She’s prepared to another level.”

He further reveals that there is intense cleaning that happens in their house when anything comes in.

Grover has also been pretty active on Instagram. In times when there’s a section of people which says celebs shouldn’t overdo it, he’s been posting videos of working out regularly. On what his aim is behind doing that, the actor says it’s just to tell people what he’s up to. “I work out, lockdown, no lockdown. Everything is there on my terrace, and my only purpose of sharing the videos is to tell people ‘this is what I am doing’. I feel we are all here to evolve. All this is happening for us to understand what our purpose is. The purification won’t start unless you do some sort of physical activity. Not just yoga, any sort of activity. I am not even inspiring people, it’s just to share.”

