Karan Wahi: When I came into the industry, I replaced somebody; one day somebody else is going to replace me

Actor Karan Wahi, who was recently seen in the erotic thriller Hate Story 4, is content with balancing all the three media — the web, television and films. He started his career with the show Remix (2004), and since then, has been a part of shows such as Dill Mill Gaye and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. His film career started with a short role in Daawat-E-Ishq (2014).

Irritated by the fact that people ask him whether he will quit TV now that he’s working in films, Karan says, “Why will I leave TV? For me, work is priority. The medium might change, but I, as an actor, don’t. The only difference I feel is in the way things are shot. I will say ‘I love you’ in the same way on any medium. We have this hierarchy in our heads between TV and films, and I know that for a fact because I have experienced it first-hand. Before a celeb or a star, I am an actor.”

A popular name on television, Karan tasted success with his very first outing as an actor, which is enough to make anyone feel arrogant. Asked if there’s anything that’s kept him grounded in all these years, he says, “I don’t know. I don’t interact with people much. So some people find me arrogant but some find me very sweet. It depends on what ‘grounded’ to you means. It’s got a lot to do with what you learn at home, what your parents teach you. I don’t think anything has changed since the time I went to Mumbai; just the perception around me has changed.”

Stating that he is focused on his work, he adds, “I am here to work. When I came, I replaced somebody; one day somebody else is going to replace me. I would rather enjoy the moment than worry about tomorrow.”

