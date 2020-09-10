Karanvir Bohra, Pavitra Rishta team support Ankita Lokhande: ‘She was with Sushant for 7 years, her right to speak about case’

bollywood

Karanvir Bohra came out in support of Ankita Lokhande after she was attacked by Shibani Dandekar for insinuating that Rhea Chakraborty was irresponsible. Karanvir said that he knew Ankita from the time she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, and called her ‘loving and responsible’. He also condemned Shibani’s ‘personal jibes’ at her.

“I’ve known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I’ve seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn’t work out,they didn’t work out, but it’s sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande,” he wrote on Twitter.

I've known u back when u & Sushant were together, @anky1912 I've seen how loving & responsible u were with him.If things didn't work out,they didn't work out, but it's sad 2c individuals taking personal jibes without knowing you and him. #istandwithyou #AnkitaLokhande https://t.co/vq2yZis3Ia — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) September 10, 2020

Ankita was also supported by Kushal Zaveri, who directed her and Sushant in the popular show Pavitra Rishta. Asking Shibani to ‘check the facts’, he wrote in his Instagram stories, “I don’t think ankita has said anything wrong ... she was with sushant for more than 7 years ... if anyone has the right to speak about this case it’s her and sushant’s family members ... And she never spoke against rhea , infact rhea started targetting her in all her paid PR interviews ... someone needs to check the facts before demeaning ankita ! @Iokhandeankita.”

Mrinalini Tyagi aka Mishthi, who played Sushant and Ankita’s daughter in Pavitra Rishta, twisted the ‘smash the patriarchy’ rhyme to question Shibani’s body of work. “I think it’s very much evident and clear that who needs 2 secs of fame . Can’t even compare Ankita Lokhande @anky1912 with Shibani Dandekar @shibanidandekar. Roses are red and violets are blue 2 secs ka fame ki baat karne vali apna work profile to dekh le tu (you talk of two seconds of fame, but take a look at your own body of work),” she wrote.

On Thursday, Shibani called Ankita ‘princess of patriarchy’ and wrote on her Instagram stories, “Such a grotesque letter by @lokhandeankita This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this ‘witch-hunt and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough ankita! No one has more hate in their heart(?) than you.”

Shibani was responding to Ankita’s open letter, in which she questioned Rhea’s alleged procurement of drugs for Sushant. “Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help? His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time,” Ankita said.

“On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?,” she questioned.

Sushant’s family has held Rhea responsible for his death on June 14. Shibani has been putting up social media posts in support of her friend, Rhea, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday for allegedly procuring drugs for Sushant.

