e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor bids farewell to 2020 by ‘snuggling’ with Saif and Taimur. See the pictures she forced them to pose for

Kareena Kapoor bids farewell to 2020 by ‘snuggling’ with Saif and Taimur. See the pictures she forced them to pose for

Kareena Kapoor has successfully managed to force Taimur and Saif Ali Khan into ‘a perfect picture’. See the results here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 13:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor poses with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan.
Kareena Kapoor poses with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared new pictures with her ‘boys’ -- son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan -- as she bids 2020 farewell and welcomes the new year. Kareena took to Instagram on Thursday to share the post, which includes four pictures of the trio, snuggling in bed.

“Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...” she wrote in her caption. “2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings.. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year.”

 

The pictures showed Kareena, Saif and Taimur, all sitting in bed, posing for selfies. The final picture in the post showed them from a distance, curled up in a blanket, with their dog with them. Saif held up a ‘V’ sign.

Saif and Kareena are set to welcome their second child in 2021. The actor has two adult children -- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan -- from his previous marriage.

In a recent interview, Kareena credited Saif for encouraging her to continue working through her second pregnancy. “I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot. He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother,” she told Bombay Times.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor on working through her pregnancy: ‘Have always been very proud of being a working mother’

The actor will compile her learnings and advice in an upcoming book -- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible -- which has been described as a guide for mothers-to-be.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
‘Dawai bhi, kadai bhi’: PM Modi for caution even after vaccination
‘Dawai bhi, kadai bhi’: PM Modi for caution even after vaccination
Lone BJP MLA backs resolution passed by Kerala Assembly against farm laws
Lone BJP MLA backs resolution passed by Kerala Assembly against farm laws
5 new cases of UK Covid-19 strain traced in India, tally rises to 25
5 new cases of UK Covid-19 strain traced in India, tally rises to 25
Last day of year is to remember India’s frontline Covid warriors: PM Modi
Last day of year is to remember India’s frontline Covid warriors: PM Modi
Pakistan arrests 14 people over demolishing of Hindu temple
Pakistan arrests 14 people over demolishing of Hindu temple
Kapil Gujjar’s quick entry, exit from BJP: A throwback to similar inductions
Kapil Gujjar’s quick entry, exit from BJP: A throwback to similar inductions
A newsroom in a pandemic
A newsroom in a pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In