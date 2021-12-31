Kareena Kapoor bids farewell to 2020 by ‘snuggling’ with Saif and Taimur. See the pictures she forced them to pose for

bollywood

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 13:44 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared new pictures with her ‘boys’ -- son Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan -- as she bids 2020 farewell and welcomes the new year. Kareena took to Instagram on Thursday to share the post, which includes four pictures of the trio, snuggling in bed.

“Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...” she wrote in her caption. “2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings.. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year.”

The pictures showed Kareena, Saif and Taimur, all sitting in bed, posing for selfies. The final picture in the post showed them from a distance, curled up in a blanket, with their dog with them. Saif held up a ‘V’ sign.

Saif and Kareena are set to welcome their second child in 2021. The actor has two adult children -- Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan -- from his previous marriage.

In a recent interview, Kareena credited Saif for encouraging her to continue working through her second pregnancy. “I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot. He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother,” she told Bombay Times.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor on working through her pregnancy: ‘Have always been very proud of being a working mother’

The actor will compile her learnings and advice in an upcoming book -- Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible -- which has been described as a guide for mothers-to-be.

Follow @htshowbiz for more