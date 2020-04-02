Kareena Kapoor has sunshine on her mind (and face) in stunning new no-makeup selfie. See here

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:45 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new picture of herself on Instagram, making the best use of her time in lockdown. The picture shows Kareena soaking in the sun, and gazing towards something off camera.

She captioned the post, “Sunshine on my mind... and my face.” Within the span of a few minutes, the actor’s post was ‘liked’ by close to 150000 people. Producer Rhea Kapoor, actor Sonam Kapoor’s sister, wrote in the comments section, “After this quarantine I’m tracking the number of kaftan posts.” Another person called her, “Sooo prettyyy.”

Earlier in the day, Kareena also responded to her Ki & Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor’s latest Instagram post, urging men to contribute in household chores. “First I want to see you do your household chores on the gram... Then others will follow.” Arjun accepted, and said, “Waah. Done deal.”

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan donate to PM and Maharashtra CM’s Covid-19 relief funds: ‘Every rupee raised matters’

On March 31, Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, announced that they were contributing to three humanitarian aid organisations - Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund), Give India and International Association for Human Values. “At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif & Taimur,” her post read.

On April 2, she announced via Instagram that they were also contributing towards the PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra’s CM Relief Fund.

Follow @htshowbiz for more