Kareena Kapoor is a vision in black as she walks the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week. See pic

The Lakme Fashion Week, which concluded on Sunday in Mumbai, saw Kareena Kapoor Khan walk the ramp. The Veere Di Weeding actor stunned in a black shimmery off-shoulder gown, designed by Shantanu and Nikhil. Her daring thigh-high slit was unmistakable.

The fashion week saw a whole host of actors walk the ramp. These include her sister Karisma Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Diana Penty and new mom Lisa Haydon.

Also part of the last day of the fashion week was actor Ranveer Singh who gave a rap performance as part of the promotion of his upcoming film, Gully Boy.

Meanwhile, on her work, Kareena remains busy with her upcoming film projects like Good News, where she stars with her Kambakkht Ishq co-star Akshay Kumar and will be working in Karan’s multi-starrer directorial, Takht, later this year. She also hosts a radio show called Ishq FM.

Recently, she hit back at trolls who called her a ‘careless mother’ and seeking the help of nannies to raise her son, Taimur Ali Khan. She had said that the trolls knew nothing about her life. According to a report in Pinkvilla, she was speaking on an episode where she was with her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. They also talked about their challenges as working mothers in Bollywood.

“I have to address one thing... recently I got trolled on a photo where I was getting into a private jet… and the trolling was about how apparently, I’m a careless mother who’s letting my kid be brought up by nannies. To you judgmental folks who know nothing about my life, please note that there’s a finger I’m showing you in my mind right now,” Kareena had said.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 09:34 IST