Kareena Kapoor reacts to being called a ‘careless mother’ for taking help from nannies for Taimur

Kareena Kapoor is one of the most sought after female actors of Bollywood. When not working on a movie, she is either busy with endorsements, magazine shoots or even fashion events. In between all of this, she is also raising her son Taimur with husband Saif Ali Khan. However, some haters believe she is still not doing enough.

Reacting to how she gets trolled for being a ‘careless mother’ and seeking help from nannies for her son, Kareena said that the trolls know nothing about her life. According to a report in Pinkvilla, she spoke about it on the latest episode of her radio show, What Women Want. Kareena hosted her sister-in-law and Soha Ali Khan on the show and talked about their challenges as working mothers in Bollywood.

“I have to address one thing… recently I got trolled on a photo where I was getting into a private jet… and the trolling was about how apparently, I’m a careless mother who’s letting my kid be brought up by nannies. To you judgemental folks who know nothing about my life, please note that there’s a finger I’m showing you in my mind right now,” Kareena said.

Talking about raising her own daughter Inaaya with a nanny, Soha said that while she grew up with a nanny, her husband Kunal Kemmu did not. “He may not agree with a lot of things but we have compromised on a lot of things,” she said. Soha also said that Kunal thinks going to playdates with the baby is the mother’s job. She did say that he brings a new perspective into raising Inaaya and how she doesn’t always have to be entertained or applauded for everything she does.

Taimur, Kareena and Saif recently spent his second birthday vacationing in South Africa and then in Switzerland. Pictures from their vacation were heavily shared online.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 11:31 IST