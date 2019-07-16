Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s sibling revelry in London, Amrita Arora complete the gorgeous trio. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in London for Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium, recently posed with her sister Karisma Kapoor and best friend Amrita Arora. Karisma later shared the photo on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, “The trio @amuaroraofficial #bebo.” The three gorgeous women are seen posing on a London street with Karisma wearing a red printed jacket and black pants, paired with a black boots. Kareena looks amazing in an animal print dress while Amrita poses in an all black ensemble for the picture. Amrita was quick to respond and wrote, “My peeps”.

Kareena, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, has been enjoying English summer as they vacationed before starting their professional commitments. While Kareena is working on Angrezi Medium, Saif is shooting Jawaani Jaaneman.

Recently, Karisma filled in for Kareena at her debut reality dance show Dance India Dance. During her appearance, she revealed how she remembers her brother-in-law Saif’s lovely gesture during his wedding, even today. Talking about his special gift for her, Karisma said, “Nawab sahib, in his nawabi style, gave me a beautiful gift, a pair of earrings that is a cherished possession even today.” She also described him as an “amazing, super cool and chilled-out person.”

