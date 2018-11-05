Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzles in hot red outfit in new magazine photoshoot. See pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is showing off her stylish self again in new photoshoot for Vogue. The actor is seen in a little red dress with full sleeves in one of the looks and in a knit sweater in a monochrome picture.

In an interview to the magazine, Kareena spoke about the importance of being a working mother, interviewing Sunny and more. Kareena said, “I wanted to be a mother, but at the same time I was not ready to give up my entire life. It’s important that Taimur sees a woman who comes home after a hard day’s work and is happy. Also, let’s be honest, women are better at multitasking.”

Speaking of the attention that her son Taimur Ali Khan gets on social media, Kareena said, “We both believe that children are a product of their parents and their surroundings, and at home, we plan to keep it as normal as possible. That will be his foundation.”

She also spoke about fashion and style and said, “I’m all about comfort, but when I dress up I like to be sexy and glamorous. I am not a red-carpet girl; I don’t like to turn up in big gowns. For my own birthday, I was in jeans and a T-shirt. Look at Kate Moss—she’s always so cool in jeans and jacket, and you look at her and think, ‘God! That’s how I want to be.”

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Takht. Directed by Karan Johar, the film will star Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 16:53 IST