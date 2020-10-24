Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are inseparable in this romantic photo from Athens, is this from when he proposed?

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 13:33 IST

Kareena Kapoor, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, is back home in Mumbai after wrapping up the shoot of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi. The actor seems to be flipping through some rare gems in her family album as she shared a throwback picture with Saif on Instagram, from their Athens visit in 2008.

The picture is from their trip to Greece where Saif had proposed to Kareena, during the making of Tashan, four years before they eventually tied the knot. Sharing the romantic picture of them posing in front of the iconic Acropolis, she wrote, “My love and me at the Acropolis. Athens 2008.”

Kareena had once told Pinkvilla in an interview that Saif had proposed to her twice, one of which was in Greece during the filming of Tashan. She said, “He did tell me that ‘I think we should get married’. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you’. So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like a ‘I want to know you better’”.

The actor added, “I think I made the best decision of my life.” She also told Saif that she would never stop working in films. She said, “I was so clear about the fact that my professional life is different from my personal life. It can’t be a disease to fall in love, is it? It can’t be death. I told Saif, I said ‘listen I’m never going to stop working’, and he was like ‘you must do that’”.

Saif and Kareena are now expecting their second child together, due next year. They are already doting parents to three-year-old Taimur, who is a paparazzi favourite. Saif also has two kids with his first wife Amrita Singh: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

