Kareena Kapoor shares pic with Shahid Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali as Jab We Met completes 13 years

Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture from the time he shot for Jab We Met with Shahid Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali, on the 13th anniversary of the movie. Kareena also shared a positive message from the movie.

bollywood Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 16:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor on sets of Jab We Met with Imtiaz Ali.
Actor Kareena Kapoor is feeling nostalgic as her film Jab We Met completed 13 years on Monday. She took to Instagram to share a picture with her co-star from the movie, Shahid Kapoor and director Imtiaz Ali.

The photo shows Kareena, Shahid and Imtiaz looking at a playback monitor after shooting for the film’s song, Nagada Baja. Kareena also shared a line from the film about getting what one wishes for. “Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai’ #13YearsOfJabWeMet @imtiazaliofficial @shahidkapoor #ShreeAshtavinayakCineVision,” she wrote.

 

Kareena’s fans showered her and the movie with love. “I can watch this movie as many times as I can ! Also reason behind that is you are my favourite and most importantly your acting is next level,” wrote a fan. “Oh my god Kareena you are so beautiful person forever Love you my sweetheart,” wrote another.

Kareena played the happy, carefree Geet in the movie who meets a heartbroken Aditya (played by Shahid) on a train journey. She takes him to his home in Punjab, takes his help to run away from her home to be reunited with the man she loves but even Aditya falls for her in the process.

The film is considered among Imtiaz and Kareena’s best works. Her role as Geet was a hit with fans and is among the most quoted female characters from Hindi movies.

Kareena and Shahid were dating for a few years but broke up before they began work on the movie. In an interview to Anupama Chopra, Kareena had said that it was Shahid who recommended her name for the movie. “In fact it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, ‘It’s amazing, the girl’s part is amazing and you should do it.’ He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film,” she said.

