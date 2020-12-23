Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur clicked by the paparazzi, 4-year-old screams ‘not allowed’. Watch

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur continue to be paparazzi’s favourite and are followed by cameras wherever they go. Taimur, who just celebrated his 4th birthday, has now learnt to say ‘no’ to the media and is often seen asking them to not click him. He recently said, “not allowed” to the paparazzi who spotted him with his mom on Wednesday.

A new video shows Kareena and Taimur walking together. While Kareena kept on walking despite noticing the reporters as they clicked pictures of the two, Taimur took a moment to turn to them and repeatedly told them, “Not allowed” while gesturing the same with his hand as well. Kareena made repeated attempts to take him along but he continued to ask the media to not click them. She eventually held his hand and took him with her.

While Kareena was seen in her usual kaftaan, Taimur was in tee and denims. Both wore masks as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus pandemic.

Kareena is set to release a comprehensive guide to pregnancy. The book, titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’, will come out next year.

Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with husband actor Saif Ali Khan, made the announcement of her upcoming endeavour on Taimur’s fourth birthday. “Today is the perfect day to announce - ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ for all you moms-to-be. will talk about everything from morning sickness to diet and fitness and being a mom-on-the-go! can’t wait for you to read it. To be published by Juggernaut Books in 2021,” the actor wrote on Instagram alongside the cover art of the book.

The book will describe all the medical aspects of pregnancy with a focus on the mother and her symptoms, and include Kareena’s tips on everything from managing morning sickness to diet, exercise, wellness and preparing a nursery.

“I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy. In this book I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. This subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women,” the 40-year-old actor said.

