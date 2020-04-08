Kareena Kapoor uses the perfect line from K3G for Karan Johar as his kids shame him for having a tummy

bollywood

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 09:00 IST

Karan Johar is receiving criticism from all corners.The film producer got roasted for his style and his tummy by his twins and now even his friends are not being kind.

On Tuesday, Karan shared another video of his kids--son Yash and daughter Roohi--shaming him for his tummy. It showed the family enjoying lunch while suddenly Yash tells Karan, “You have a tummy.” A shocked Karan exclaims, “So, I should not eat because I have a tummy? Why are you guys being so mean?” The kids break into laughter as Yash bloats up his stomach to imitate his dad. “I’m gonna go to the gym,” Karan says at the end.

Reacting to the video, Karan’s friend and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Gym class today for you.” The comment is actually a line from her film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was directed by Karan himself. In a scene, her character Poo says to her girl friends, “Gym class today!”

Karan has been sharing daily videos of all the fun he is having with his kids amid the lockdown. Earlier, he shared an adorable video of them playing in his closet. Yash was seen hiding in his daddy’s closet whereas Roohi played the guitar while singing a nursery rhyme.

The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a video in which his 3-year-old son was seen bumping into a bag. Karan asked Yash, “Why have you gone into this bag” to which the little kid answers, pointing to a portrait of English singer Mick Jagger whom he thinks is Shah Rukh Khan and said, “Because Shah Rukh Khan is here.”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker then panned the camera to Roohi who is seen holding a guitar. Karan then asks her to sing a song. She croons the “Old McDonald had a farm’ nursery rhyme to her dadda. Alia Bhatt commented, “Oh God” (along with heart emojis). Anushka Sharma said: “Eat them up !!”

Karan had also shared a video where Yash says he finds his father boring.

