e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor uses the perfect line from K3G for Karan Johar as his kids shame him for having a tummy

Kareena Kapoor uses the perfect line from K3G for Karan Johar as his kids shame him for having a tummy

Kareena Kapoor joined Karan Johar’s kids in their daily roast of the filmmaker. Check out the comment she left on one of his posts.

bollywood Updated: Apr 08, 2020 09:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor recommends a gym class for Karan Johar.
Kareena Kapoor recommends a gym class for Karan Johar.
         

Karan Johar is receiving criticism from all corners.The film producer got roasted for his style and his tummy by his twins and now even his friends are not being kind.

On Tuesday, Karan shared another video of his kids--son Yash and daughter Roohi--shaming him for his tummy. It showed the family enjoying lunch while suddenly Yash tells Karan, “You have a tummy.” A shocked Karan exclaims, “So, I should not eat because I have a tummy? Why are you guys being so mean?” The kids break into laughter as Yash bloats up his stomach to imitate his dad. “I’m gonna go to the gym,” Karan says at the end.

 

Reacting to the video, Karan’s friend and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Gym class today for you.” The comment is actually a line from her film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was directed by Karan himself. In a scene, her character Poo says to her girl friends, “Gym class today!”

Karan has been sharing daily videos of all the fun he is having with his kids amid the lockdown. Earlier, he shared an adorable video of them playing in his closet. Yash was seen hiding in his daddy’s closet whereas Roohi played the guitar while singing a nursery rhyme.

 

The 47-year-old filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a video in which his 3-year-old son was seen bumping into a bag. Karan asked Yash, “Why have you gone into this bag” to which the little kid answers, pointing to a portrait of English singer Mick Jagger whom he thinks is Shah Rukh Khan and said, “Because Shah Rukh Khan is here.”

Also read: When Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man co-star Terrence Howard blamed him for Marvel ouster: ‘He took money that was supposed to go to me’

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker then panned the camera to Roohi who is seen holding a guitar. Karan then asks her to sing a song. She croons the “Old McDonald had a farm’ nursery rhyme to her dadda. Alia Bhatt commented, “Oh God” (along with heart emojis). Anushka Sharma said: “Eat them up !!”

Karan had also shared a video where Yash says he finds his father boring.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
How Sars-CoV-2 is more insidious than Sars virus
How Sars-CoV-2 is more insidious than Sars virus
Covid-19: 44-year-old man dies of Covid-19 in Pune, toll in city touches 9
Covid-19: 44-year-old man dies of Covid-19 in Pune, toll in city touches 9
Uttarakhand Police start booking Jamaatis in hiding under attempt to murder charge
Uttarakhand Police start booking Jamaatis in hiding under attempt to murder charge
Political leadership is up and ready. Now it’s time for the bureaucracy | Opinion
Political leadership is up and ready. Now it’s time for the bureaucracy | Opinion
UK PM listened to his scientists but they were slow to sound Covid-19 alarm
UK PM listened to his scientists but they were slow to sound Covid-19 alarm
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S BS 6 launched. All details here
2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S BS 6 launched. All details here
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
Rohit Sharma reveals his ‘biggest cricketing crush’ to Yuvraj Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news