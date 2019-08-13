Kartik Aaryan calls Sara Ali Khan ‘princess’, flies off to Thailand for her birthday celebrations, see pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:41 IST

Actor Sara Ali Khan turned 24 on Monday and celebrated her birthday in Thailand, where she is currently shooting for her new film, Coolie No 1. However, making her day super special was actor Kartik Aaryan, who flew to Thailand to join her on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a selfie with Sara and wrote: “Happy Birthday Princess and Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask).” In the picture, Sara and Kartik are seated together with a cake in front of them. He also added a red heart emoji. The last part of his statement had the internet confused but he seems to be referring to the duo’s appearance on Eid before, where they roamed the streets of Mumbai with their faces covered.

In the morning, the team of Coolie No 1, too, held a cake cutting ceremony for the actor. Wearing a pale pink dress, Sara can be seen cutting a cake, even as many cakes are kept on the table. Actor Varun Dhawan, Sara’s co-star in the film, stands close and flashes a victory sign while others clap as she blows the candles. Also seen in the pictures are David Dhawan and actor Jackky Bhagnani.

Sharing the pictures, Jackky wrote: “#RajuKiSara ka birthday hai! Tam jham aur cake cutting toh banta hi hai! Happy happy birthday @saraalikhan95!!”

The makers of Coolie No 1 also introduced their film’s heroine on her birthday. Sharing a picture of Sara with himself on Twitter, Varun wrote: “SARA tera birthday aaya, birthday ke din main tere liye poster laya! #rajukisara #SaraAliKhan #DavidDhawan @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms #CoolieNo1Poster #1May2020.”

Sara has completed shooting for her film with Kartik, a directorial by Imtiaz Ali. A sequel to his hit film, Love Aaj Kal, it has been shoot in Mumbai, Manali, Delhi and Rajasthan.

