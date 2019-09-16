e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 16, 2019

Kartik Aaryan follows Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, launches his own YouTube channel

Actor Kartik Aaryan has launched his own YouTube channel, following in the footsteps of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, and other Bollywood actors.

bollywood Updated: Sep 16, 2019 17:34 IST

Asian News International
Actor Kartik Aaryan seen at Mumbai's Kalina.
Actor Kartik Aaryan seen at Mumbai's Kalina.(IANS)
         

Get ready for a peep into of Kartik Aaryan's "unfiltered, uncensored and unscripted" personal world as the actor announced his YouTube channel on Monday. The Pati, Pati Aur Woh actor took to social media to share a sneak peek of his channel.

"Every bit of My life belongs to you guys. So here's welcoming you all into my personal world filled with love, laughter, and happiness. Here's a sneak peek of my Youtube channel - Kartik Aaryan - launching today," he wrote alongside a video.

 

In the video, the Luka Chuppi actor is engaged in a fun session with his crew members. The actor also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of his film shoots and is also seen interacting with fans.

Earlier Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Disha Patani have launched their YouTube channels.

Meanwhile, Kartik, who is busy with upcoming Pati, Patni Aur Woh will also be seen Karan Johar's Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor. He has also bagged Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 17:34 IST

tags
trending topics
Yogi AdityanathUddhav ThackerayDream Girl box office collectionMotorola TV LaunchShakuntala Devi First LookBigg Boss 13Xiaomi Mi Band 4OnePlus TVThe Sky Is Pink ReviewsVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAyodhya CaseWorld Ozone DayMoto E6sSivaprasada Rao
Top News
latest news
Bollywood News
don't miss