Kartik Aaryan sports a Batman t-shirt, his coronavirus related caption has internet in splits

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 12:59 IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan, like many other Bollywood stars, is still trying to figure his next course of action in coronavirus times. On Friday, the actor posted a picture of himself wearing a Batman themed t-shirt with an accompanying funny caption that had his fans in splits.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote: “Jao pehle use dhoond ke lao, Jisne pehla Bat khaya (Go and first find that person who ate a bat first)”. His fans were besides themselves with laughter. One user wrote: “Chlo China chlein (Lets go to China). Another said: “Haan chalo dhoondte haii usse, zindagi kharab krdia usne sabki (Yes, lets go and find that person, he/she had made life miserable for all of us)” A third person joked: “Koki jii aap Detective Kab Se ban Gaye (Koki, since when have you become a detective)?” There were many others who dropped laughing face and heart emojis.

A few days back, Kartik had posted another picture with an equally funny caption and had written: “Tom and Jerry waiting for vaccine #SocialDistancing.” Kartik has, like many other celebrities, requested fans to ensure the precautions are still in place even as the unlock process has begun. In August end, he has posted a note which stressed on maintaining all Covid-19 precautions in place and read: “India has just become the first and only country in the world to report 80,000 Covid-19 cases in one day. The lockdown is opening up because of the economy and not because we have this under control. Stay home.”

Kartik has, nonetheless, been entertaining his fans. A while back, a catchy line - Rasode Mein Kaun Tha - was turned into a viral rap. Kartik too had asked: “Please bata do. Rasode mein kaun tha? (Please tell me, who was in the kitchen?).” His Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar had replied: “Shoot karte huve toh rasode mein,sirf main thi (I was the one shooting in the kitchen) #tb #patipatniaurwoh @kartikaaryan.”

