Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandes’ boyfriend to look like Aditya Roy Kapur, have IQ like Salman Khan’s

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan may not have bagged a film with Jacqueline Fernandez yet but he certainly shares a great rapport with the Kick star. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has now shared his wish list for Jacqueline’s boyfriend. On her part, Jacqueline revealed that she goes to Kartik for career advice.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Kartik spoke to Neha Dhupia on her show BFFs and said, “He should look like Aditya Roy Kapur. The man’s IQ should match that of Salman Khan.”

Asked about financial credentials of the ideal man, he answered, “I don’t think she needs a bank balance. She already has so much.” Kartik and Jacqueline will appear on the episode that will be aired this Saturday, May 25.

Jacqueline also talked about her first boyfriend on the show and revealed that she caught him cheating on her. “He then dumped me. It was like a double whammy. My first boyfriend was my worst ex. He was terrible!” the tabloid quoted her as saying.

She also revealed that Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala and Sujoy Ghosh, apart from Kartik, are her close friends in the industry. Neha shared a teaser of the episode where the two actors are seen in a montage of shots with them laughing their hearts out.

Jacqueline and Kartik were supposed to work together in Hindi remake of hit Kannada movie Kirik Party but the plans have been shelved now. Kartik was last seen in Luka Chuppi with Kriti Sanon and Aparshakti Khuranna and is now working with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar on Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Jacqueline, on the other hand, was last seen in Salman’s Race 3 and will next feature in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

